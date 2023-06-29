Glangwili Hospital is currently experiencing 'critical pressures' due to a 'high number of patients presenting with a range of complex needs.'

Hywel Dda University Health Board has issued a statement advising people to only attend the emergency department if they have life-threatening illness or serious injury.

It is advising that some people may face longer waits than usual to be seen.

Hospitals declare a business continuity incident when they are concerned they are on the brink of not being able to provide critical services, such as emergency care to their patients.

It is a warning to the wider system that they need help to pave the way for extra measures to be taken in order to de-escalate the issue as quickly as possible. Often, a business continuity incident will only be short term.

What are the levels for emergency pressures?

Level 1 – Green - Steady state

Level 2 - Yellow - Moderate Pressure

Level 3 - Amber - Severe Pressure

Level 4 - Red - Extreme Pressure

Level 5 - Black - Business Continuity

Who should go where?

Hywel Dda Health Board says patients should attend the emergency department at Glangwili Hospital if they are experiencing the following symptoms or injury:

Severe breathing difficulties, severe pain or bleeding

Chest pain or a suspected stroke

Serious trauma injuries (e.g. from a car crash)

Those with less serious injuries are advised to visit one of the health board's Minor Injury Units (MIUs). They can treat adults and children over 12-months of age, with injuries such as:

Minor wounds • Minor burns or scalds • Insect bites • Minor limb, head, or face injuries

Foreign bodies in the nose or ear . There is a minor injury or walk-in services at Cardigan Integrated Care Centre and Tenby Hospital, as well as at its main acute hospitals.

Patients who are unsure what to do are being asked to use the NHS Wales online symptom checker or call NHS 111 Wales.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...