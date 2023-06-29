A Labradoodle in Llandudno has received treatment at the vets after consuming cannabis.

Nancy the 13-year-old dog ate the Class B drug after she found it on the town's West Shore beach.

Her owner, Anne-Marie Parker originally thought the dog had scoffed something that contained palm oil, which can make pets seriously ill.

She realised something was wrong when the dog's eyes appeared to be "spaced out" and she was unable to stand.

At this point, Nancy was rushed to Mochdre Vets where she was quickly seen by Emily Neep.

The dog's symptoms originally suggested some kind of seizure or stroke. However after being offered some food Nancy vomited 30 seconds later which had a distinct aroma of cannabis.

“We didn’t have a dog that was at death’s door,” said Anne-Marie, who lives in the seaside resort. “We had a dog that was stoned!”

“We collapsed into a fit of giggles."

Since her ordeal Nancy has been 'pampered' by her family. Credit: Daily Post Wales

Recalling when it happened, Anne-Marie said she “turned around for a moment and when I looked back, I saw Nancy chewing at something."

“I didn’t think anything of it, I just shoo-ed her away from whatever it was.

“She wasn’t able to hold up her back end and her eyes were all spaced out. I was thinking, oh my God, the dog is going to die! I could see that’s what the children were thinking that too.

“She’s a lovely dog, very sparky and very clever. Despite going blind three years ago, she snapped out of it and dusted herself off. It’s because of her that we have the hashtag #BeMoreLikeNancy in our house!

“The aroma of weed was unmistakable,” said Anne-Marie.

“She’d eaten marijuana on the beach. It must have been the stub end of a joint – I doubt she would have survived a whole one!”

Signs of marijuana poisoning in dogs include glassy-eyes, dilated pupils and a lack of coordination. Urine dribbling is common too. In serious cases, it can lead to tremors, seizures and coma.

Vets say the signs typically begin 30 to 60 minutes after ingestion – or sooner if inhaled.

The vets and Nancy's owner are warning people to make sure they know what their dogs are eating. Credit: Daily Post Wales

Emily gave Nancy activated charcoal to absorb the drug. She was then taken home for a spot of pampering.

“We kept a close eye on her,” said Anne-Marie, who shared Nancy’s story to warn other pet owners. “She was very dopey for the rest of the evening.

“She began nodding off on the sofa, which the kids thought was hilarious, and she finally went to sleep dreaming of pink elephants. The following morning she was ravenous.”

Mochdre Vets later shared a photo of “poor Nancy” on the treatment table, along with a heads-up to other dog owners. The practice said the symptoms initially suggested a brain problem - until “ingestion of marijuana” was diagnosed.

The vets added: “As more people are taking advantage of the warm weather, please be careful with what your pets may be picking up!”

