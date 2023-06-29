Actor Taron Egerton has announced he's taking a break from social media, after feeling "removed" from himself.

The 33-year-old, who won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elton John in the 2019 film Rocketman, took to Instagram to share a statement with his 3 million followers.

In it, he said: "While I'm not sure why I'm making a big declaration about it, I just think it's hard to break away from a cycle that I've grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself.

"I've gotten myself into a place where I spent too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding as a result.

Credit: @taron.egerton/Instagram

He continued: "I feel a bit removed from myself. And with regards to work, I know I am capable of more and IG is one of several impediments to getting me there."

"Thanks everyone for saying such nice things all the time; I so appreciate it but I just need to not read the thoughts of strangers for a while; I'm not really sure this stuff is very good for any of us."

The caption for the post read: "Have a great rest of your year everyone. And if you’re anything like me remember to leave your f****** phone in the other room a bit more often.”

