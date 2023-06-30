A Dyfed Powys Police officer has died following a crash in mid Wales.

Inspector Gareth Earp was killed in a two-vehicle collision while travelling home from work on the A470 between Llangurig and Rhayader just before 5pm.

He died at the scene and the force said it is "saddened" to confirm his passing, adding that he was "a well-liked and respected officer, having served with the force for 21 years".

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: "He leaves behind wife, Tamsin, and three sons Ethan, Theo and Joel, who remain in the thoughts of everyone at the force.

"The male driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to hospital where he remains.

"The collision, involving a black VW Golf and a black Range Rover Sport, is now being investigated."

While police investigations are ongoing people are encouraged to come forward with any information by contacting police online or calling 101 and quoting the reference DP-20230629-318.