Police have made six further arrests in response to a night of serious disorder that happened in the Ely area of Cardiff on May 22.

Three men aged 20, 25 and 35, two women aged 35 and 37, and a 16-year-old boy have now been arrested on suspicion of rioting.

South Wales Police said this brings the total number of arrests to 27.

In a statement, Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes said: “During the disorder several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged, police officers were injured, and residents were scared in their homes.

“As part of the investigation so far, 432 pieces of body worn footage from police officers has been gathered, as well as several hours of videos posted on social media, drone, helicopter, and CCTV footage.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from the community so far and to members of the public who have provided more than 70 responses using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP)."

The major disorder on the streets of Ely followed a fatal crash in which two teenage boys and best friends, Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans, lost their lives.

South Wales Police added that their thoughts are with their family, friends and everyone affected by what happened.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is currently investigating the force after CCTV emerged of a police van following the boys, who were on an e-bike.

The IOPC has issued gross misconduct notices to the officers, the driver and passenger, who were in a marked police van.