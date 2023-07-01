'Number of people' taken to hospital after house fire in Swansea

Play Brightcove video

A number of people have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Swansea.

South Wales Police said the fire in the Gonhill area of West Cross was reported at around 1.20pm on Saturday.

Locals reported seeing several fire engines, police cars and ambulances rushing towards the area.

South Wales Police and the fire service are investigating the incident.

Officers said the cause of the fire, which was contained to one property, is currently unknown.

A spokesperson said: "The local community are thanked for their patience and understanding while cordons and road closures are in place."