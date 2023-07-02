Child dies and man in 'serious condition' after house fire in Swansea

Play Brightcove video

A child has died and a man is in a "serious condition" in hospital after a house fire in Swansea.

Emergency services were called to the fire in Gonhill, West Cross, at around 1.20pm on Saturday.

South Wales Police said another child and a woman suffered smoke inhalation.

Officers are investigating the cause of the fire, which was contained to one property.

South Wales Police are investigating the circumstances around the fire.

Detective Inspector Carl Price said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the child who has tragically died at a house fire in West Cross, Swansea.

"Of the three others who were in the house at the time, one child and a woman suffered smoke inhalation, and one man is in a serious condition in Morriston Hospital.

"An investigation is being carried out to establish the exact circumstances of the fire.

"We wish to thank members of the community who helped at the scene and those who have come forward with information."

A fundraiser set up to support the family, who have been described as "well-loved", has already gained almost £8,000 of donations.

Organiser Clare Mitchell said: "In a horrifying turn of events, they lost everything they held dear when a devastating fire engulfed their home.

"In times like these, it is our duty as a community to come together and support those who have faced unimaginable losses."

Rebecca Fogarty, Swansea councillor for West Cross, said: "I am devastated to hear of the news of the loss of a young child in a house fire in West Cross.

"Like the whole community, my thoughts and prayers are with the family. My thanks to the emergency services who responded yesterday and continue to support the family and work to ascertain the cause of the fire.

"It is heart-warming to see the community respond by raising funds so quickly after such a heart-breaking tragedy."