Hundreds of trade unionists and health workers have marched from the home of NHS founder Aneurin Bevan in a tribute to the late politician and NHS staff.

Tredegar-born Labour MP and Minister of Health and Housing Aneurin Bevan spearheaded the establishment of the NHS in 1948.

Wales TUC organised the event, termed 'Bevan Day', in his hometown to celebrate workers ahead of the 75th anniversary of the NHS on Wednesday.

The march ended with the unveiling of a plaque dedicated to NHS workers in Bedwellty Park.

The day was filled with banner parades, stalls and public speeches.

Wales TUC General Secretary Shavanah Taj spoke at the event calling for issues around pay and conditions to be addressed to protect the NHS' future.

She said: "Today is about the trade union movement coming together to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS but also to remind people that the service exists primarily because of the amazing, wonderful workforce of the NHS.

"But it's really important that we understand that without addressing pay and without addressing terms and condition and the real staffing crisis and the recruitment and retention issues, we are not going to be here going forward.

"It's about protecting the NHS but it's also about celebrating Aneurin Bevan's vision."

Stacey Keane from the Royal College of Midwives said it was important that people came together to show their support to the NHS.

"It's really important to celebrate - it's an amazing institution but it isn't working as it should do because of significant underfunding.

"Speaking specifically for midwifery and maternity, we're haemorrhaging experienced staff at the minute. We're training lots of newly qualified midwives but they need that extra experience and support to keep them in that role.

"[We have] come here to celebrate and for everyone to understand how important the NHS is, it's vital."

An improved pay offer by the Welsh Government was accepted by the majority of health unions in May. It also included non-pay elements to help recruit and retain staff.