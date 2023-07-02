Thousands turn out for Porthcawl 10K

Thousands of runners descended on Porthcawl for the third staging of the town's 10K in warm but windy conditions.

Nearly 4,500 had signed up to take part, with the 10K race starting alongside the Esplanade and Grand Pavilion and taking in sights including the Lighthouse, Trecco Bay, Coney Bay, Newton Beach, John Street and Rest Bay.

In the elite races it was a clean sweep for the Birchfield Harriers, with victories for Kadar Omar and Lily Partridge. Windy conditions meant that Omar finished just outside of the 30-minute mark (30:15), but he credited the crowd support.

Kadar Omar (Birchfield Harriers) recorded the fastest men's time with 30:15. Credit: Run4Wales

Kadar said:

“This was my first time at the Porthcawl 10K and I really liked the race. The course was a bit hilly but the crowd were amazing. It was an electric atmosphere. I really felt the wind when we turned back and I knew that Shaun and Jon were close behind me but I felt really strong and the crowd helped me to keep pushing.”

Lily Partridge was the convincing winner in a women’s race that included Welsh marathoner Clara Evans, but it was Partridge that was more at home in the windy conditions, finishing in a time of 33:27.

Lily Partridge (centre) was the convincing winner in the women’s race. Credit: Run4Wales

Lily said:

“The atmosphere today was brilliant. It was my first time here, so I wasn’t sure what to expect but there were cheers all the way round. It reminded me of some of the big road events, where you expect a crowd.

Run 4 Wales Chief Executive Matt Newman said:

“We’re delighted that the event has become so embedded in the local community and for all the brilliant support and fantastic atmosphere we’ve enjoyed this weekend."