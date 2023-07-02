Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Wales journalist Gwennan Campbell

What is believed to be Wales' first female-only boxing gym has opened its doors in Newport, aiming to offer a safe space for women in a "male-dominated sport".

KB Boxing on Albany Trading Estate, Shaftesbury, opened in June with the aim of providing a workout space for women who do not want to train in a mixed-gender environment.

The 24-hour gym is also a partner of the awareness campaign UK Says No More, which aims to end domestic abuse and sexual violence.

It offers a private space and support to any members who might be experiencing domestic violence.

Owner Kate Porter hopes to encourage women from Newport's diverse communities to consider boxing.

Owner Kate Porter said: "Newport is a very multicultural area, we've got lots of different nationalities of women who live here.

"Some find it difficult due to cultural beliefs and values to train in a gym where there are men present without being covered up or without wearing a hijab.

"What I really wanted to create was a space for all women to feel comfortable. We're a nonprofit gym, so we're not here to make money, we're just here to give women the opportunity to train and have a safe place as well."

Sian Gibson, a regular user of the gym, said: "I think I prefer training with just women because then you can just do your own thing and you haven't got the men staring at you, and other women help each other.

"It just brings more people together, like women who can't or don't feel like they can train with men, people who have been in domestic violence.

"It's nice that they can come here and feel safe and secure in a gym."

There are also classes available to girls in the hope of making the gym more accessible to mums.

Member Shireen Williams said: "I'm not unique in my position where I feel self-conscious, you know, lumps, bumps, and it's lovely to be in a space where it's non-judgemental, it's inclusive and it's safe.

"People are friendly, it's community-focused and it's a space built on trust.

"Boxing clubs can be incredibly intimidating and to be able to actually come here with absolutely zero boxing skills and pick it up, it's a strength issue, it's about being able to carry yourself, feeling safe.

"Not everyone want to be a body-builder, not everyone wants to be a superstar boxer, this space gives you the space to be whatever type of woman you want to be."