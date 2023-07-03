Play Brightcove video

A father has died in hospital this morning following a house fire in Swansea which also killed his young son.

Police and fire crews were called to the blaze at Gonhill, West Cross in Swansea on Saturday, 1 July.

The three-year old-boy died at the scene and can now be named as Muhammed Esmael.

His father has been named as 51-year-old Naemat Lawa Esmael.

Teddy bears and flowers have been left near the scene of the house fire. Credit: Media Wales

A joint investigation is ongoing by the police and fire service into the cause of the fire, which was contained to one property.

Detective Inspector Carl Price said: “Our thoughts remain with the family, friends and the local community following this tragic incident.

"We are working alongside the fire service to establish the cause of the fire."

South Wales Police is investigating the circumstances around the fire. Credit: Media Wales

A 13-year-old girl and 39-year-old woman were also taken to hospital after inhaling smoke.

Around £15,000 has been raised by the local community through an online fundraiser.

Organiser Clare-Anna Mitchell, from West Cross, said: "In a horrifying turn of events, they lost everything they held dear when a devastating fire engulfed their home.

"In times like these, it is our duty as a community to come together and support those who have faced unimaginable losses."

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart described the incident as “tragic”.

“Our thoughts, condolences and sympathies are with the family and friends at this very difficult time,” he wrote on Facebook.

He said the council would assist those affected by the fire, adding a number of community initiatives had been set up to support people.