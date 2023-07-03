A man has died following a house fire in Rumney in Cardiff.

The 58-year-old was rescued from the address but has since died in hospital, South Wales Police has confirmed.

One woman and four police officers were also treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire happened at a house on Caswell Road. Credit: Media Wales

Multiple emergency service crews attended the scene including firefighters and paramedics.

South Wales Police is carrying out investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

A spokesman for the force said: "A man has died following a house fire in Rumney, Cardiff.

Police said the cause of the fire is unknown and enquiries are continuing. Credit: Media Wales

"At around 10.40pm on Thursday, June 29 a report was received of a property on fire in Caswell Road. A 58-year-old male was rescued from the address but has since died in hospital.

"One woman and four police officers were treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is unknown, and enquiries are continuing."

