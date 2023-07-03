South Wales Police is investigating a fatal road collision which occurred in the Neath area on Sunday July 2nd.

Police were called at approximately 1.30pm to a report of a collision involving a quad bike on the northbound carriageway of the A465 between Aberdulais and Resolven.

A 62-year-old man from Resolven died at the scene and next of kin have been informed.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to please contact South Wales Police by one of the following means quoting occurrence 2300219405.