Faith leaders paid tribite outside the Sketty Mosque alongside Mr Esmael's brother

Members of the Muslim community have paid tribute to a father and his 3-year-old son who died following a house fire in Swansea.

Police and fire crews were called to the blaze at Gonhill, West Cross in Swansea on Saturday, 1 July.

The three-year old-boy who died at the scene has been named as Muhammad Esmael.

His father died in hospital this morning has been named as 51-year-old Naemat Lawa Esmael.

Teddies and flowers among the dozens of tributes left outside the home

Muhammad was a pupil at Whitestone Primary School which described him as "a popular, well-loved little boy who was settling in well to school life and making many friends."

A joint investigation is ongoing by the police and fire service into the cause of the fire, which was contained to one property.

Sheikh Mohsen El-Beltagi is Muslim Chaplain at Swansea University and knew Mr Esmael for around a decade and described him as a "great man".

"He was known by his kindness and support to the entire community." He said.

"Whenever we'd call him to help anyone, he was there without any problem. He never asked for money, not even for his work, so he was really a figure within the Muslim community."

More than 17,000 has been raised by the local community through an online fundraiser.

Organiser Clare-Anna Mitchell, from West Cross, said: "In times like these, it is our duty as a community to come together and support those who have faced unimaginable losses."

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart described the incident as “tragic”.

“Our thoughts, condolences and sympathies are with the family and friends at this very difficult time,” he wrote on Facebook.

He said the council would assist those affected by the fire, adding a number of community initiatives had been set up to support people.