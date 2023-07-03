St David's Cardiff has restored a popular hidden gem to its former glory across the Hayes, after it was damaged by vandals.

The secret artwork created by artist Jane Edden, was installed within a set of pedestrian bollards as part of the new St David’s shopping redevelopment in Cardiff more than a decade ago.

While many would simply pass the seemingly ordinary bollards by, those that discovered their secret could enjoy miniature worlds within each through a small viewing lens.

The bollards near the John Batchelor statue were vandalised with two going missing earlier this year.

You can witness the artwork across The Hayes, near the John Batchelor statue

But now, St David’s Cardiff has collaborated with the original artist Jane Edden to restore the secret artwork as part of a six-week renovation project.

Artist Jane Edden said: “It’s been a pleasure to return to Cardiff and restore the ‘Post Secret’ bollards.

It’s gratifying to chat to people while working on them, hearing them express how pleased they are that this art is being given care and attention and that the bollards are being returned to their rightful place on The Hayes.

“The response has been lovely, and hopefully the bollards will be able to share their secrets for years to come.”

Artist Jane Edden has replaced the lost pieces and renovated the remaining bollards.

The bollard artwork was originally part of a £1.5m public arts scheme to celebrate the launch of the extended St David’s shopping centre in 2009.

The artwork shows back-and-white drawings of students from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Dewi Sant, said: “We are proud that the hidden artwork within our bollards have become so well loved by those that share the secret of the wonderful miniature worlds within.

It was incredibly disappointing that the bollards were vandalised and we felt it was important to restore the artwork, so we’d like to thank Jane Edden for completing the restoration.

We’re pleased the bollards are back and ready to be discovered by locals and visitors once more.”