The Red Arrows dedicated their heart stunt at the Swansea Air Show to Morgan Ridler, the three-year-old boy who died from a rare form of cancer.

Thousands of spectators watched the maneuver on Swansea seafront, as part of a highly anticipated weekend of aviation and aerial acrobatics.

As the Red Arrows performed the display, filling the sky with various shapes in blue and red smoke, they drew a big red heart which they dedicated to Morgan.

He was recently treated to a display of super cars outside his home

Morgan was diagnosed with adrenal cortex cancer at the age of two. He was recently receiving palliative care at the Tŷ Hafan hospice.

His family set up a charity called Morgan’s Army Charitable Foundation which supports families of children with cancer in South Wales.

On Wednesday, June 28, his family confirmed that he had passed away.

Crowds joined Morgan and his parents to watch the cars including a Lamborghini, Porsche and Mercedes Formula 1, roll through his street.

On their Facebook account they announced that Morgan passed away early on Wednesday morning.

In the post his parents said "Our beautiful boy started on his next great adventure at approximately 5.30am this morning.

"He was peaceful and comfortable with his family around him. Although it was faster than we could ever have anticipated, Morgan was in control at the very end, knowing he was safe and we were with him.

"No more pain now, you fought so hard for so long, you always smiled regardless, you always laughed, you always loved.

"Although I wish this never happened to us I know that we are better people for having known and loved you. You’ve taught us to be be more and love more.

"In us you have inspired more love than I ever thought possible, you’ve created power for good and we are so grateful for you.

"Our Morgs. Our Squishy."

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart praised the Red Arrows for the tribute on Facebook.

He wrote: "Red Arrows dedicate today's ‘Heart’ manoeuvre to Morgan’s Army Foundation in remembrance of brave Morgan Ridler who passed away this week."

