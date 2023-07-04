All pupils and staff at a school in Newport who have had contact with a person that tested positive for tuberculosis will be offered screening, Public Health Wales has confirmed.

Investigations are underway after a case of tuberculosis was identified at The John Frost School in Newport.

As a precaution all pupils and teachers who had contact with the individual will be offered screening for TB.

Public Health Wales said there is "nothing to suggest" that the case contracted TB at the school, rather they attended school when they "unknowingly had the infection".

Though it stressed that no outbreak has been declared.

James Adamson, Acting Consultant in Health Protection at Public Health Wales and chair of the multi-agency incident management team said people who may have had contact with the individual concerned have been identified, contacted and offered screening for TB.

What are the most common symptoms of tuberculosis?

According to the NHS, they are:

A cough that lasts more than 3 weeks – you may cough up mucus (phlegm) or mucus with blood in it

Feeling tired or exhausted

A high temperature or night sweats

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Feeling generally unwell

The main treatment for tuberculosis is to take antibiotics for at least 6 months, according to the NHS.

Mr Adamson added: “TB is difficult to transmit. It requires close and prolonged contact with an infectious individual for a person to become infected. In this instance, and to limit the potential spread of infection, we are treating all pupils and teachers who may have had contact with the individual as close personal contacts.

“I would stress that the risk of infection with TB to the general public remains very low however, we encourage parents, pupils and staff members to be aware of the symptoms.”