A former plumber who sexually assaulted and murdered his elderly mother-in-law has lost a Court of Appeal bid to reduce his sentence.

Simon Parks was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after strangling 79-year-old Mari O’Flynn as she lay in bed at the home they shared in Newport, Gwent.

On Tuesday, Parks appeared via video link at the Court of Appeal in London as a bid was made to challenge the length of his sentence. However, three judges dismissed the appeal.

Mr Justice Jay, sitting with Lady Justice Carr and Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said: “The appeal centred around an imbalance between the aggravating and mitigating factors in this case.”

The judge said the sentencing judge was entitled to find Parks had committed a murder “including sexual conduct” and that the judge could have increased the starting point of his sentence.

Mr Justice Jay concluded: “It follows this appeal must be dismissed.”

The court heard how Parks repeatedly punched Mrs O'Flynn in the face before strangling her to death at their home. Credit: Google Maps

Cardiff Crown Court previously heard that Parks had repeatedly punched the mother-of-three in the face as she lay in bed, then strangled her to death on May 24 2022.

Parks also sexually assaulted Mrs O’Flynn, but it could not be determined whether it was before, during or after she died, his sentencing hearing was told.

The then-52-year-old was jailed in November last year after pleading guilty to the murder charge.

The emergency services had been called to the house where her body was discovered, partially naked and with bruises on her face and neck.

A post mortem examination revealed the injuries were consistent "manual strangulation" and she died from "pressure to the neck."

Parks was arrested with "fresh gouge marks to his face" and said he had launched the attack over "poxy cigarettes." He said: "She tipped me right over the edge and that was it."

During sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court, prosecutor Michael Jones KC said Mrs O'Flynn was a "vulnerable, frail... lady".

"He [Parks] harboured resentment and anger towards Mrs O'Flynn because she had moved in with his partner."

After Parks was sentenced to life in prison at Newport Crown Court, Mrs O'Flynn's family described how their "mam" was taken away from them in "terrible circumstances".

"It's now time for us to grieve in private and try to move on with our lives.

"We will always try to remember mam for her sparkle, repeating her funny stories about the good times she had living in Greece, or hogging the TV to watch all the sport, whilst drinking endless cups of tea."