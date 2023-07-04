The man who died in a quad bike crash over the weekend has been named as postman of 30 years, Desmond Jones.

The 62-year-old man from Resolven died at the scene and his family have paid tribute to him.

His family said they are "absolutely heartbroken" by the "sudden death" of Mr Jones known to many as 'Des'.

The crash happened on the A465 between Aberdulais and Resolven, on Sunday 2 July. Credit: Google Maps

"He was an amazing father to his two children Kelly and David a loving Grandfather an amazing step father to Scott and Kelly and also a loving husband to Amanda.

"Des was the local Postman in the Cadoxton area of Neath a job he loved for over 30 years.

"We as a family would like to say a massive thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes received, we are truly grateful.

"Des will be greatly missed by everyone, and he leaves a huge hole in our lives. RIP Des.”

Any one who saw the crash or has dashcam footage is being urged to call South Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number 2300219405.