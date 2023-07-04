Play Brightcove video

Mr Millard posted a video on social media and reported it to Natural Resources Wales which is investigating

A dad who discovered dumped faeces in a river where his children had been playing has branded the culprits "disgraceful".

Will Millard, who is a writer, broadcaster, and ambassador for ‘Keep Wales Tidy’, was on holiday with family in Powys when he saw it.

Mr Millard described it as "one of the worst things" he has ever seen in a Welsh river.

He believes that the human waste was poured from a bridge on the River Edw at Llanbadarn-y-Garreg, most likely by the owner of a motorhome or camping toilet.

The BAFTA Cymru winning presenter, who explores forgotten, secret and almost inaccessible locations in Wales, was staying with his family at a bunkhouse nearby when his brother-in-law spotted the excrement.

Mr Millard, who believes someone may have dumped the contents of a chemical toilet after camping nearby, was so horrified he made a video and reported the incident to Natural Resources Wales.

"There is absolutely loads of it"

Speaking to the camera, he said: "We have been coming for years, especially just to come down for a bit of paddling in the pools on the river with the kids.

"We were with my sister and her family and all four of our kids were playing in the river and my brother in law came up to say there was a load of human poo just off the bridge."

He added: "There is absolutely loads of it. Looks like someone has come past with a chemical toilet and just dumped it over the bridge.

"It is absolutely disgusting. Terrible for our kids and awful for the wildlife and natural environment.

"It is disgraceful behaviour. It is one of the worst things I have ever seen in a Welsh hill stream and I am going to be reporting this. Absolutely disgusting behaviour.

Jenny Phillips, South Powys Environment Team Leader for NRW confirmed that they are investigating after receiving the report human waste had been dumped.

She said: "We had officers on site soon after it was reported and we carried out checks at the location in question as well as upstream and downstream.

"We believe that this is an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing. Our officers did not see any evidence of fish or other wildlife in distress.

“We all have a role to play ensure we get the quality of waters we want to see and we urge people to dispose of waste responsibly at designated facilities."

Anyone who witnesses an environmental incident is asked to contact Natural Resources Wales on their 24/7 incident line on 0300 065 3000 or on their online reporting tool.