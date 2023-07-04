It’s been nearly 20 years since Catherine and Jeffery’s son went missing and not a day goes by when they don’t think about him.

James Nutley had gone on a golfing trip to Tenby with his friends.

On the night of 24t October 2004, 25-year-old James was returning to his hotel in the town, but he never made it inside.

Mum Catherine recalls the first time she heard about the disappearance of her son: “The first thing we heard about was the following day on a Monday.

"I was working and my sister came with a friend of mine and shared that James had gone missing in Tenby. Jeffery took the phone call from the police."

CCTV from that night shows him heading out to a bar and another camera spotted him later at night walking back to his hotel, but he never made it to the door. He hasn’t been seen since.

This CCTV image shows James Nutley heading out to a bar

James’ driving licence and other cards were found on Tenby’s South Beach which led the police to think he might’ve gone into the water.

But dad Jeffery believes otherwise. “It was very difficult to get over there and he’s not going to commit suicide or anything like that.

"He could’ve been blown over but then there is a picture of him on the camera standing right across the road," he explained.

Mum and Dad, Catherine and Jeffery Nutley still visit Tenby twice a year.

The charity Missing People says over 170,000 people are reported missing every year.

Catherine recently opened up about her family’s experience of losing James in a new podcast - The Missing hosted by Pandora Sykes - in hope that it will bring new answers.

She said: "Until someone tells us different, James is out there somewhere.

"It’s sad to think what he’s missing. We would like to know - Is James with us? Or isn’t he? We want closure."

Catherine and Jeffery visit Tenby twice a year; once on James’ birthday and on the anniversary of his disappearance.

They say they will never give up hope in finding out what happened to their son.