A woman who was the first baby delivered by the NHS has launched a commemorative train, celebrating the NHS' 75th Anniversary and honouring the health service's founder.

Aneira Thomas arrived shortly after midnight on 5 July 1948 in Amman Valley Cottage Hospital in the village of Glanaman. Proud to be named after Aneurin Bevan, she has described him as "a visionary, who made it happen."

The 74 year old unveiled the Intercity Express train at Newport Station, the closest to Aneurin Bevan's hometown of Tredegar.

Aneira told onlookers it was an "honour and "privilege" to be part of the celebrations, saying Great Western's tribute to 'Nye' is a "lasting reminder for all the commuters about the national health service."

"Not only (was Nye) a visionary, somebody who thinks about making something happen, but he does something about it. we must never lose sight of why it was set up in the first place.

"It meant equality, morality and values," she added.

The earliest surviving photo of Aneira Thomas, age five Credit: Credit: Family photo

While in labour, Aneira's mother was told to "hold on" until midnight, in order to be crowned the NHS' first baby.

Before the NHS was formed in 1948, women would either have to pay for a midwife or have their baby at home.

"As far as I know, she held her breath for one minute and I was born as the NHS was forming," Aneira said.

"I was always introduced by my mother as 'Nye', my national health baby."

Aneira worked for 28 years as a nurse and described staff working within the health service as "truly remarkable" and "can't praise them enough."

"We must cherish it and protect it for future generations", she added.

Aneira Thomas' birth certificate is on display at the Imperial War Museum's Second World War and The Holocaust Galleries.

Great Western Railway's links with the NHS dates back over a century. The rail company created a Medical Fund Society which between 1873 and into the early 20th-century created an accident hospital for its workers, their families and dependents living with them.

It is said to have inspired Nye Bevan, who visited the hospital when he was putting together the blueprint, for what would become the National Health Service. This connection means a lot to GWR. Business Assurance Director at Great Western Railway Joe Graham said:

Great Western Railway's Joe Graham said the rail company had a "strong connection" with the NHS

"We are absolutely delighted to name one of our trains after 'Nye' in Wales. The NHS is really important to the UK as a whole and something we are proud are to celebrate.

He continued: "Sometimes we take it for granted. As a type one diabetic I know how important the NHS is.

"To be able to celebrate the NHS in South Wales, with the birthplace of Nye Bevan, just down the road, is really important to us."

The NHS in Wales employs more than 105,000 people. 2,000,000 patients a month have contact with the NHS in Wales in a population of 3.1 million.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan was among the speakers at the event urging the nation to "celebrate" the NHS by thanking staff.

The Health Minister Eluned Morgan, speaking at the event, acknowledged the NHS is 'challenged', continuing 'there will need to be reform' but said:

"This is an occasion to celebrate not just Aneurin Bevan, but all those who work in the NHS."

She urged the nation to take this opportunity to say 'thank you to staff' who have had a 'tough time.'

"I am absolutely delighted and honoured to be here as the Health Minister, continuing a legacy that started seventy-five years ago, inspired by the model that was set up in the medical society in Tredegar.

"That very idea of having having health free at the point of need, 'from cradle to grave', is an inspiring idea, which continues today," Eluned Morgan added.