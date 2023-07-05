The family of Welsh rugby player Brandon Cripps have paid tribute to him following his death after a short stay in hospital.

During his 25-year career that brought him more than 650 appearances for a range of Gwent clubs, the former prop also represented Wales B and the Barbarians.

The much-respected forward was regarded as unfortunate to not play for his country, with Wales and Lions legend and friend Bobby Windsor often telling him "how you never had a cap, I will never know".

Cripps started his career with Abertillery and also played for Newbridge and Pontypool, amid other destinations.

After retiring from rugby in 2006, Cripps sustained a leg injury in an industrial accident, with his left tibia and fibula shattered into 27 pieces.

He was advised to have the leg amputated but refused, a decision he said afterwards that he regretted as it had major consequences in terms of him requiring a kidney transplant and enduring constant pain.

In a post on Facebook, his family said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the sad passing of Brandon this morning after a short stay in hospital.

"We hope this post reaches his many friends that he has made through the years and we would ask for some privacy while we come to terms with this devastating news."

On their Facebook page, Newbridge RFC said: "This is desperately sad and devastating news to receive this morning.

"Everyone in rugby circles knows how big a character Brandon was and how he infected so many people with his spirit and good humour.

"He will be sorely missed and all of us at NRFC send our deepest condolences to Deb and the rest of Brandon's family at this very sad time. RIP Brandon."

Rugby commentator and broadcaster Phil Steele also paid tribute to Cripps, saying: "So sad to hear of the death of my dear old friend - the legendary Gwent prop Brandon Cripps.

" A veteran of 600 + ‘1st Class’ games, Brandon was made a Barbarian at the age of 41. A great character and quite simply, the funniest man I have ever met in rugby. RIP Ole Butty."

Former Wales rugby league international Jim Mills also offered his condolences. In a post on social media, he said: "So saddened by the news my good friend Brandon Cripps has passed away this morning, what a lovely man he was.

"He played for most of the Gwent clubs including Pontypool and the ⁦Barbarians. So happy I enjoyed a good night in Oakdale a few months ago."