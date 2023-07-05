A pensioner has been found dead in the moat of the Caerphilly Castle.

The 82-year-old man was pulled from the water on Tuesday evening.Police were called to the 13th century site which is Britain's second biggest castle behind Windsor covering 30 acres of land with huge walls, towers and gatehouses.The castle was protected by water defences in the form of a moat - and the unnamed man was tragically found in the waters on Tuesday night.Gwent Police said they were called alongside paramedics at around 7.50pm and confirmed the man had died.They said his death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin has been informed and are being supported by officers.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (04 July) shortly before 8:00pm to reports of an incident on Castle Street, Caerphilly.

"We sent one emergency ambulance, once duty operational manager and one advanced paramedic practitioner to the scene.”The medieval castle was built by Marcher lord Gilbert de Clare as part of his campaign to maintain control of what was then Glamorgan.The site is managed by Welsh heritage body Cadw as a tourist attraction and is currently undergoing a £5million facelift.In recent years the castle has been used several times as a filming location for BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who.