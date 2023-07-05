A "reckless" man broke a baby's ribs by accident during an argument with the child's mother.

Aaron Leigh Bielby, 39, hit the woman "like a boxer" but ended up striking the infant, a court heard.

Bielby admitted causing cruelty to a child in the incident in Wrexham in November 15, 2021.

Today (5 July) a judge at Mold Crown Court jailed him for 21 months.

Prosecutor Thomas McLoughlin told the court the defendant had gone to the woman's house at 5.30pm that afternoon with a crate of beer. They argued about various issues and she twice asked him to leave.

However, while the woman was cradling the baby in her arms she suddenly felt a blow to her right hand.

The court heard how the baby "instantly went bright red and appeared not to be breathing".

A witness in the house said this blow was the defendant punching the woman "like a boxer". Mr McLoughlin said Bielby told the woman not to take the child to hospital.

She said she wanted to and wouldn't reveal what had happened. She rang for a taxi and went to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Not initially wanting to talk about the events, after speaking to her mother, she told a paediatric nurse the whole truth.

Mr McLoughin said a doctor diagnosed five fractured ribs on the left side of the child's rib cage and four on their right side, but the child did not need hospital treatment.

Simon Rogers, defending, said his client did not intend to hurt the child, who cannot be identified by court order.

The woman told Bielby: "I know you would not intentionally hurt [the child] but you do scare me when you are on one."

Mr Rogers added that the defendant, a self-employed grounds worker, has health issues as he has had seizures and is awaiting tests at a centre in Walton on Merseyside.

The judge, His Honour Rhys Rowlands, told Bielby he had been "entirely reckless as regards to the child".