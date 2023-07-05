Cardiff University has issued a statement for a small proportion of students who won't know their degree classification, or even whether they have achieved a degree, before planned graduation ceremonies go ahead later this month.

A spokesman for the institution has confirmed "a small number of students won't receive degrees" due to lengthy marking and assessment boycott.

The admission follows a months-long national marking strike by staff in a years long dispute over pay and conditions.

The announcement also follows Swansea University saying 70 of its students due to graduate this summer won't be able to do so because their work has not been marked.

One Swansea University student said," I felt robbed and there are fears that not knowing my degree results will affect job and postgraduate applications."

In a lengthy statement Cardiff University told students, "Along with many other universities in the UK, Cardiff University is experiencing disruption as a result of the marking and assessment boycott called by the University and College Union (UCU). The impact of this action is concentrated in a few of our academic schools.

"We have now been able to assess the impact of the boycott. The majority of our final-year students will receive a classified degree. Unfortunately, a number of our students will receive an unclassified degree for the time being. For a further small number of our students we are currently unable to provide an outcome for their degree.

"We are painfully aware that those students who are affected are feeling deeply disappointed, worried, and anxious. We know that this situation is having a significant impact on their future plans.

"We too are dismayed to see the impact of this national dispute at a time when our students should be celebrating the successful end of their undergraduate experience and looking forward to their next steps. Our graduation ceremonies and celebrations will go ahead.

"We hope that all final-year students will feel able to join us to mark the culmination of their undergraduate journey with us. Those who wish to postpone will be able to join our ceremonies in 2024."

The Home Office has confirmed that international students will be able to apply for an extension of their student visa from within the UK while awaiting for their results.

But some students are dismayed as they have already spent money on travel, hotel bookings, and clothes for graduation ceremonies due to be held at the end of this month.

Final-year students even expressed their concern as their university experience was earlier marred by Covid restrictions and strikes. Now some are unable to graduate, while others won't know their marks in time to know what class of degree they have got.

Some around the UK demand compensation as they call on university employers and the UCU to settle the long-running dispute, which pre-dates the pandemic.

The national marking boycott by UCU members has already seen Cambridge University tell students that “the completion of their degrees and their graduation may be delayed”.

No date was given for when students' work would all be marked or all classifications awarded .

Cardiff University's statement added: "We know that this is an incredibly stressful time for our affected students. We are providing bespoke communications to every affected student and have increased capacity in our Student Connect service to provide them with support.

"This is a national dispute. The university cannot solve these issues independently. We are committed to the joint national consultation process and to finding an affordable solution that recognises the highly-valued contribution of our staff. We continue to work constructively with Cardiff UCU on local issues where we are able to make improvements for our staff."

This is what other universities have said about marking and graduation-

Bangor University

“Graduations will take place in the university’s historic Main Building from Monday, July 10, to Friday, July 14. Working closely with the student union the university has ensured a seamless graduation experience for our students enabling timely completion of their degrees with accurate degree classifications despite the challenges brought on by a UK-wide marking boycott.”

University of South Wales

“The vast majority of our final-year students have already received their full set of results. We are sincerely sorry that a small proportion of results have been affected by the marking and assessment boycott and we have contacted those students who have been affected.

“We are working hard to process and provide results as soon as possible whilst ensuring high academic standards are maintained and more results will be published over the coming days. We understand just how upsetting it must be and we would encourage students to make contact with their faculties, if they haven’t already, to discuss any concerns that they may have.”

University of Wales Trinity Saint David

"All students at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David have received their final awards and all graduation events are going ahead as planned."

Wrexham Glyndwr

"Our graduates will be unaffected by this. We previously held our ceremonies during the autumn however from next year ours will take place during the early summer. So 2023 graduates will have their ceremonies then. The majority of our students will know their outcomes by next week."

Cardiff Metropolitan University

"All students who are eligible to graduate this summer will do so with their full degree classification. If they have chosen to take up the invitation to attend a graduation ceremony they will cross the stage at the Welsh Millennium Centre in July. No student has had their graduation or award deferred as a result of the marking and assessment boycott."

Aberystwyth University

" Aberystwyth University’s annual graduation ceremonies, which take place during the third week in July, will take place as normal this year. All those eligible to graduate will do so, 99.8% of whom will do so with their definitive final degree classification. The remaining students will be eligible to graduate with an honours degree and may have their degree classification revised upwards at a later date."