A ten-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries he was hit by a car in Llanharry.

The crash happened on 5 July at around 5.20pm and involved a 32-year-old woman driving an Audi A5, police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident on Addison Avenue.

The boy was transferred to the University Hospital of Wales with injures described as potentially life changing.

South Wales Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and wants to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or who has any dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with information or dashcam footage is kindly asked to contact South Wales Police by one of the following means quoting occurrence 2300223270.