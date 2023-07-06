Disruption will continue on the Menai Suspension Bridge for another two years following its sudden closure, the Welsh Government has announced.

On Thursday, the government said it is beginning a new stage of repair works in September to the historic bridge - which is almost 200 years old - and connects Anglesey to the mainland.

Earlier this year, the bridge was suddenly closed after structural faults were discovered on the bridge, which caused significant disruption for people travelling to and from the island.

The Welsh Government said it aims to complete all of the repair work, which includes new hangers and "extensive paint work to the exterior of the bridge", by August 2025 and in time for the 200th anniversary in January 2026.

The programme of work will begin on 4 September this year, the government said Credit: Welsh government

To avoid heavy traffic during the summer months, there will always be one lane open and traffic flow will be "closely monitored", the government added.

The work will be carried out by Spencer Group and overseen by the Welsh Government along with UK Highways A55 Limited.

Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters said, "Every effort is being made to minimise further disruption to communities on both sides of the bridge and we appreciate the patience they have shown.

"To make sure this special bridge can continue to serve us into its 200th year we need to make sure the restoration is given the time it needs.

"We will continue to work with all partners, including emergency services, to minimise disruption and get this work completed as quickly and as safely as possible.”

There are calls for more support to be given to businesses as work is carried out Credit: PA Images

Plaid Cymru criticised the announcement and the length of time it is going to take to carry out the work.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of the party, said he was "incredibly disappointed" and called for a third crossing onto Anglesey as well as support for local businesses on the island. “Even with one lane remaining open during this time, I’ve no doubt that the impact on the local community and bridge users will be significant... but we need to bring this timescale down.

“We’ve already seen how devastating the impact was on local businesses in Menai Bridge in my constituency when the bridge was closed suddenly last October, and my priority now will be to lobby Government to bring down the timescales significantly, and to ensure that all possible mitigating measures are put in place to help traffic flow. That should include considering if further business support is required for this period from September."