A funeral for two teenage boys who died after a crash is due to get underway in Ely, Cardiff as family and friends of Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, gather for the service.

Relatives say the two boys, who were best friends, are being laid to rest in the same plot following their deaths in May.

The two teenagers were riding an e-bike through the Cardiff suburb and were being followed by a police van moments before they crashed.

Hundreds of people laid flowers and tributes in the days following the boy's deaths.

Following their deaths, a large scale disorder broke out in Ely which has led to 27 arrests.

The boys’ friendship group have paid tribute to the pair by organising two limousines, four hearses and eight Rolls Royce cars along with 200-400 motorbikes for the procession.

There are a number of road closures in the area which is being managed by Cardiff Council.

Blue ribbons have been placed along Grand Avenue leading up to the church.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend both inside and outside of the Church of the Resurrection on Grand Avenue in Ely ahead of the service at 1pm.

Schools in the area have also closed for the time of the funeral due to the large numbers and traffic expected.

Ty Coch Road from the roundabout of Archer Road and Grand Avenue from the junction with Howell Road will be closed until 2pm.

Tributes included balloons, flowers and teddy bears.

Canon Jan Gould, from the Church of the Resurrection Ely, said: “It’s important for the family especially, but actually for the whole community have some closure now and to begin to move on.

"My hope is that moving on from this now the community can begin to rebuild. And hopefully the families will find some peace from the service.”

People set off blue flares and hundreds of balloons were released at a recent vigil. Credit: PA Images

Herbert Thompson Primary School Sheena Marsh said: “It is a very difficult day today for the whole community as we mourn the loss of Kyrees and Harvey.

"Over the past few weeks, we have seen many community members come together to support the families and to prepare to celebrate the lives of these much-loved boys.

"As a school, we have such fond memories of Harvey and Kyrees when they were younger and they will always have a special place in our hearts.”

Cardiff Bus has diverted its services from 12:00 - 15:30 due to the road closures.

Services 13, 15, 17 & 18 will divert via Cowbridge Road West, not serving Grand Avenue or Plymouth Wood Road.