The funeral of two teenagers who died following a crash in Ely will take place later today.

A service for best friends Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, will be held at 1pm in the Church of the Resurrection in Grand Avenue in the Ely area of Cardiff, followed by a burial and a wake.

Nearby Windsor Clive Primary School told parents it will be closing for the day after holding talks with South Wales Police, Cardiff Council and the church.

The two teenage boys were riding an e-bike and being followed by a police van moments before they crashed in Snowden Road, Ely, at about 6pm on 22 May.

Balloons were released at a vigil on 26 May to remember the two teens who died.

Two South Wales Police officers are being investigated for gross misconduct in relation to the boy's deaths.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it issued the notices to the officers, the driver and passenger, who were in a marked police van seen following Harvey and Kyrees before they died.

The boys’ friendship group have paid tribute to the pair by organising two limousines, four hearses and eight Rolls Royce cars along with 200-400 motorbikes for the procession.

Canon Jan Gould, from the Church of the Resurrection Ely, said: “It’s important for the family especially, but actually for the whole community have some closure now and to begin to move on. My hope is that moving on from this now the community can begin to rebuild. And hopefully the families will find some peace from the service.”

A Facebook post by a family friend last month said: “I have been asked to let family and friends know that the funerals of Kyrees and Harvey will be held on Thursday 6th July 1pm at the Church of Resurrection then to their final resting place at Western Cemetery at 2.30pm.

Floral tributes left to Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans on Snowden Road, Ely. Credit: PA

“Please wear what you feel comfortable in. All we ask is that you incorporate something blue.

“Let’s celebrate the lives of these two young boys and come together as one to remember them and show how loved they are.”

A letter from Windsor Clive headteacher Kim Fisher said: “You will be aware of the recent tragic events in our community where Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans sadly died.

“I have held meetings with various organisations such as the police, Cardiff Council and the church to risk-assess the impact of the funerals on the school’s ability to operate safely on Thursday 6th July.

“A joint decision has been made to close Windsor Clive on Thursday 6th July to all pupils and staff.”

She added: “Whilst closing the school is not ideal, this decision has been taken in the best interests of the school and local community on what will be a very emotional time for many.”

Days after the tragedy, First Minister Mark Drakeford MS held a meeting with community leaders and organisations to look at ways of best supporting the community in future.

Jane Hutt MS, Social Justice Minister, said that they are continuing to develop a plan for the Caerau and Ely areas which will focus on supporting children and young people.