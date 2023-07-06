The families of two teenage boys who died after a crash have paid tribute to them at their funeral.

Thousands gathered at a funeral for Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, at Church of the Resurrection in Ely, Cardiff.

The pair died while travelling on an e-bike through Ely on 22 May. It later emerged they had been followed by a police van prior to the fatal crash.

Large scale disorder later erupted in the area which led to clashes between police and the public.

Many wore blue clothing as requested by the family. Credit: PA

The service was broadcast to crowds standing in the churchyard and street via a large screen and sound system.

Speaking at the service on behalf of Harvey's parents, his aunt Mandy read out a tribute which described Harvey as "outgoing and active" who "loved his brothers and his brothers loved him."

It added: "Harvey's dad Richard said there's too many memories to write down, but they should be continuing. He was so loved by everyone and his biggest thing is he was a protector.

"His life was cut too short, but this is not a goodbye. I love you and I will never stop.

"A few weeks before Harvey passed away, his younger brother Hudson took his first steps for Harvey."

His girlfriend's tribute was also read out: "Harvey was not only my best friend but my soulmate. I love you forever."

Mandy also spoke on behalf of Kyrees' family.

Their tribute started: "Kyrees was a very happy child."

"Kyrees and Harvey were inseparable after meeting at nursery at just three years old. They both shared a love of bikes and did everything together.

The hearses carrying the boys passed hundreds of mourners who gathered in Ely ahead of the service. Credit: PA

"Kyrees' life was cut way too short. He had so much more to give and so many more memories to make with everyone.

"Kyrees and Harvey should both still be with us today and the only comfort we can take from this is that they are together, just as they always were."

The pair will be laid to rest in Western Cemetery at 2.30pm with a wake taking place at Cardiff City Stadium.

Relatives say the two boys will be buried together in the same plot.

There are a number of road closures in the area which is being managed by Cardiff Council.

Two South Wales Police officers are currently being investigated for gross misconduct in relation to the boy's deaths.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it issued the notices to the officers, the driver and passenger, who were in a marked police van seen following Harvey and Kyrees before they died.