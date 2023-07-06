Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Media Wales

Shocking footage has shown the moment a man drove his car directly into the path of an oncoming train.

Dalat Gulzar, 51, was told he endangered the lives of his passengers and those on board the train as he drove his Range Rover straight through a level crossing.

Mold Crown Court heard he ignored signs and a flashing light at Llanbedr railway station, in Gwynedd, on 19 June last year.

Footage played to the court showed witnesses looking on in horror as the incident played out.

The footage was played during a trial at Mold Crown Court.

The train driver had to use emergency breaks in order to prevent a collision.

Sentencing on Wednesday, Recorder Lloyd-Jones said: "It's obvious the train driver who gave evidence suffered emotionally as a result of what unfolded before him. One of the things he said was this was one of the nearest misses he has had. CCTV from the train made for shocking viewing."

Gulzar, of Mill Lane, Chester, pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving but was convicted by a jury. The court heard he was of previous good character.Nathan Goldstein said his client was a "hard working family man" in mitigation, who had experienced a "moment of absolute madness" which will have a profound effect upon his life.

He added that the defendant, who accepted his guilt following the verdict, would suffer as a result of a driving ban and would possibly have to close his business if he were not able to properly serve his customers.

Recorder Lloyd-Jones told the defendant he had fallen below the standards of a careful and competent driver, and he could have potentially caused "serious injury or death".Gulzar was sentenced to a 12-month community order. He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay court costs of £2,400.

The defendant was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.