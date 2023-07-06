The family of a father and his three-year-old son who died in a house fire have paid tribute to them.

Three-year-old Muhammad Esmael died at the scene of the blaze which happened at a property on Gonhill, West Cross, on Saturday.

Naemat Lawa Esmael, 51, died on Monday morning in hospital where he had been taken in a critical condition, South Wales Police confirmed.

The family of Naemat and Muhammed Esmael described them as "incredible individuals". Credit: Family photo

A 13-year-old girl and woman aged 39 suffered smoke inhalation.

Members of the community came together to remember Naemat and his son at a vigil at Swansea Football Rugby Club on Thursday.

During the service, Naemat's daughter's Lawa and Lara paid tribute to their "beloved father and dear brother".

They continued: "My father was a pillar of strength, a loving husband and a devoted father. He taught me the values of kindness, compassion and perseverance. His laughter filled our home with joy and his wisdom guided us through life's challenges.

"Muhammad, my little brother, brought sunshine wherever he went. His infectious smile and playful spirit brightened our days. He was full of curiosity, always eager to learn and explore."

The sisters also thanked the community for their support during this difficult time.

A joint investigation is ongoing by the police and fire service into the cause of the fire, which was contained to one property.

A funeral prayer was held for the father and son.

Detective Inspector Carl Price said: “Our thoughts remain with the family, friends and the local community following this tragic incident.

“We are working alongside the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.”

Swansea council leader Rob Stewart described the incident as “tragic”.

“Our thoughts, condolences and sympathies are with the family and friends at this very difficult time,” he wrote on Facebook.

He said the council would assist those affected by the fire, adding a number of community initiatives had been set up to support people.

A fundraising page created for the family involved in the fire has raised over £25,000.