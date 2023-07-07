Play Brightcove video

Dramatic footage shows plumes of smoke drifting above the property as crews work to out out the fire.

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a property in North Wales.

The fire broke out at a commercial building on Penrhyn Avenue, Rhos on Sea.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue spokesperson said they were called to the incident at 2:33pm this afternoon.

The fire is currently ongoing.

They added that six crews are in attendance and Penrhyn Avenue and Trillo Avenue are currently closed.

The fire service also posted an update on social media, adding residents to close windows and doors, "especially if you live on the north side of the promenade, Glan y Môr Rd".

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said the fire is ongoing and are urging everyone to avoid the area to allow emergency service access.