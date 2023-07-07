The A48 near Bonvilston is currently closed in both directions as emergency services are dealing with a 'serious collision'.

Police say it happened between the Aubrey Arms and the Bryn Owain near the Cowbridge bypass.

Drivers and other road users are being told the road will be closed for "some time".

Traffic is busy in the area, according to Google Maps.

South Wales Police is urging motorists to take alternative routes.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...