American rock band Hollywood Vampires are preparing to perform a huge concert in Swansea tonight.

The self-described “best bar band in the world” consists of rock legends Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Aerosmith ́s Joe Perry, together with guitarist Tommy Henriksen.

The band, which formed in 2012, were due to tour the UK in 2020, but had to cancel it due to the pandemic.

During that period, Depp was involved in a public defamation trial as he sued his ex-wife, Aquaman star Amber Heard, for claims of domestic abuse.

The band, who have released two studio albums which includes original music and covers, will play their sold out concert at Swansea Arena this evening, after support act The Tubes.

What time does the gig start?

Doors open at 6pm, with the show starting at 7:30pm. However these timings are subject to change.

Swansea Arena tweeted saying strict security measures are in place, and advised ticket holders to arrive with plenty of time "to ensure a swift entrance into the Arena".

Can I take a bag into the concert?

Organisers say concert-goers are prohibited from bringing any bag into the stadium unless it is smaller than an A4 piece of paper.

Should you arrive with any luggage or baggage larger than a sheet of A4 paper, you will be asked to stow this in their cloakroom at an additional charge.

Where can I park?

Copr Bay South Car Park, beneath the Coastal Park, accessed from Oystermouth Road.

St. David’s Car Park, accessed from Oystermouth Road.

Paxton Street Car Park.

What about buses, trains and taxis?

Swansea Arena is amply supplied by extensive public transport links.

Should you be arriving by bus, please visit Trainline Cymru

Should you be arriving by train, please visit Transport for Wales for information regarding times and routes, and for all further queries.

What about wheelchair accessibility?

Swansea Arena has step free walkways leading to the front entrance and all areas inside the venue served by two lifts. There is also level access throughout the Arena.

A sloping walkway leads directly from the city centre across the Copr Bay Bridge to the front entrance of the Arena. A staircase and lift are located in the adjacent car park to provide easy access to the main entrance level.

For any individual who requires wheelchair support during an event, the venue also have provisions to supply back-up and emergency wheelchairs.

The band's UK tour also calls at London, Manchester and Glasgow.