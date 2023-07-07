A teacher has been jailed for grooming a child and starting a sexual relationship with her, a court has heard. Edward Curtis, from Port Talbot, was charged with seven counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust, which he pleaded not guilty to at Swansea Crown Court. However, he was convicted by a jury on 12 June of three counts upon one victim.

He was found not guilty in regards to four counts relating to another girl, both of whom have the right to lifelong anonymity.

Curtis built a "one-to-one relationship" with the victim before committing the offences, the court heard Credit: Media Wales

Regarding the counts he was convicted on, the court heard how 30-year-old Curtis built a "one to one" relationship with the victim before committing the offences.

A statement from the victim detailed the stress and worry caused to her by his actions and the court case, and her "overriding concern that if he could do that to me, he could do that to someone else."His defence barrister Nicola Powell disputed the degree to which the offences were planned. She said: "This is a man who has not only lost his job, he has lost his whole career and his reputation," adding that he "has to accept this".Miss Powell continued, saying he was "needed at home" to care for his mother after his father died in an accident, and quoted his mother who said he was a "thoughtful," and her "rock".Curtis, of Darwin Road, Port Talbot, who had no previous convictions was sentenced to one year in prison.

He will also be put on the sex offender register for 10 years and will have to obey a restraining order in relation to the victim for three years.