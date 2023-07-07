A man "brutally" murdered his partner with a broom handle and then tried to cover it up, a court has heard.

Carl Silcox, 45, caused "severe internal injuries" to Adell Cowan, 43, when he killed her at his home in Caerphilly on 18 October 2020.

He initially told the police that Ms Cowan had been assaulted by a group of youths after she tried to retrieve Silcox’s phone from them which they had stolen.

Silcox claimed she returned to the property in Mornington Meadows and went to bed and he later found her dead.

Adell Cowan was found dead at a property on Sunday, October 18. Credit: Media Wales

However, a jury dismissed Silcox's claims and convicted him of Ms Cowan's murder.

Ms Cowan was found to have injuries to her face, including bruising and swelling, and to her ribs. A post mortem found that Ms Cowan had suffered severe internal injuries.

Ms Cowan's family condemned Silcox for the lies he told in court that added to their grief.In a victim personal statement read during a sentencing hearing at Newport Crown Court, her niece, Starr Richards, said: "The last two years and eight months have been a living hell for our family waiting for answers and justice and though to some degree we have received some closure we're still not clear why Adell was taken from us.

"It's had a huge effect on us all, emotionally and psychologically."

She continued: "Adell did not deserve what happened to her."What added to pain was to hear the numerous lies told by Carl. He suggested Adell had been a prostitute, a lie later reported in the press for all to see. He chose to attack her character and cover up the truth about what happened. The family don't understand why the truth could not have been told from the start."Ms Richards said the family had not been able to grieve until the verdict of the jury, and it had been "impossible" to process what had happened or to heal. Ms Richards added: "We have lost a much loved sister and aunty who had a huge bubbly personality. She was still young and still had so much of her life to live. This was stolen for a reason still unknown to us.

Speaking at the time of her death, Adell Cowan's family described her as having "a huge bubbly personality". Credit: Media Wales

"When you lose loved ones, all you have left is memories or photos, but what we're left with has been tainted by what we have had to listen to and hear in court."

John Benson KC, mitigating, described his client as a "loner" who had no friends and little relationship with his family.

Mr Benson said: "The only person he really had who he could count on as a friend is the person he killed, which is very sad."

Silcox was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years. Once he has served that term, the Parole Board will decide whether he can be released and he will spent the rest of his life on licence.

Sentencing, the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, said: "During the evening of October 17, 2020, at your home address and for reasons unknown, you seriously assaulted Ms Cowan including using a broom handle as a weapon, causing her a serious and painful injury.

"You must have realised you had caused her serious injury but you did not seek medical assistance. You dressed her and some hours after she died you called the emergency services.

"Your behaviour was brutal and callous and has brought immense grief to those who knew and loved Ms Cowan."

Silcox was sentenced at Newport Crown Court. Credit: Media Wales

Deena Beynon of the CPS said: “The victim suffered extensive injuries which Silcox could offer no explanation for, despite having her blood on his clothing described as “airborne blood".

“The CPS presented this strong evidence to the jury resulting in his conviction.

"We take domestic abuse extremely seriously and will prosecute cases whenever our legal test is met.

“Our thoughts remain with Adelle’s family and friends over their sad loss.”