A former Shadow Welsh Secretary has missed out on being able to stand again for the Labour Party in her area after being declared ineligible.

Neath MP Christina Rees has been suspended since October 2022 while allegations of bullying are investigated.

Under new boundaries drawn up for the next UK General Election, the constituency of Neath is being merged with a neighbouring area to form a new constituency, Neath and Swansea East.

It’s understood that Christina Rees’ continued suspension means that she was ineligible for selection.

Carolyn Harris has been chosen to be the party’s candidate in the new constituency.

A Welsh Labour source said that “The Labour Party is completely focused on winning the next General Election.

"People right across Wales – and the rest of Britain – are calling out for change, for support with the cost of living crisis, and for a government that will be on their side. Only Labour will deliver that.”

Christina Rees became an MP in 2015 and was appointed Shadow Welsh Secretary by Jeremy Corbyn in 2017. Credit: House of Commons

Christina Rees hasn't yet commented about the selection.

In a statement issued at the time of her suspension, she said "There has been a complaint made against me to the Labour party, which is under investigation and I am therefore under an administrative suspension until the process is concluded."I’m not aware of the details of the complaint but I am fully cooperating with the investigation.”

Ms Rees is a qualified barrister who also had a sporting career, representing Wales at international level in a variety of sports, most successfully as a squash player.

She became an MP in 2015, taking over from Peter Hain, becoming Shadow Welsh Secretary under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership. She continues to sit as an independent member in the House of Commons.

All constituency boundaries, except for Anglesey, are being redrawn to bring the number of seats - and MPs - down from 40 to 32.

It means that sitting MPs in those areas that are being combined have to decide whether or not to fight colleagues for the seat or step down.

This is the second situation where a sitting MP has failed to be selected for a new constituency.

Last month Cynon Valley MP Beth Winter missed out on being selected for the new Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon constituency.

She claimed that she faced “unacceptable obstacles” in a battle with a Labour frontbencher to become the party’s candidate for a new constituency.

The winner of that particular contest was Merthyr Tydfil MP Gerald Jones who is a Shadow Wales Office minister.