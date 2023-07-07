On Wednesday, Hannah Dingley created history after Forest Green Rovers appointed her as the first woman to lead a men's professional senior football team in England.

Hannah grew up in a tiny Welsh village near the town of Carmarthen. She was part of her primary school's mixed football team and was determined to pursue a career in professional football.

Speaking to the i, Hannah talked about how she started her professional career in Wales.

"When I left school I did a BTEC in a college in Llanelli and I was the only girl on a course full of boys. I did work experience at Swansea City."

Dingley has been with Forest Green since 2019, managing teams in the club's academy.

When asked about her reaction after getting the big news, Hannah said, "It is a bit embarrassing but I was at home sleeping and then my phone started buzzing and I woke up thinking what on earth is happening here.

"I think the most important thing is the role modelling and young girls who love football can now see this move and see that if you work hard that opportunities will come.

"I love what I do but I have been incredibly grateful to have this amazing opportunity."

There were times Hannah was mistaken for a physio at matches.

In another interview with GiveMeSport.com, the 39-year-old coach spoke about how should would get mistaken in her job which she described as "frustrating".

"You get mistaken for a physio, or a medical person. It's those little things that have always been frustrating.

"I remember vividly going to a non-league game once, and almost not being let in."

Hannah also insisted her selection as caretaker Forest Green head coach is in no manner a gimmick.

She said: "It’s slightly disappointing that as the first academy manager – the only academy manager – because we need more females in these positions in clubs. If we can get more females in the boys’ system in academies this will happen more and more.

“This isn’t a gimmick. It’s about those players getting preparation and, if anything takes away from that, it’s probably the wrong thing to do in the first place.

We just need more open-minded people to let these situations happen.”

Following the departure of Duncan Ferguson, Rovers appointed Dingley as interim charge.

Forest Green Rovers chairman Dale Vince said, "Hannah was the natural choice for us to be first team interim head coach.

"It's perhaps telling for the men's game that in making this appointment on merit, we'll break new ground - and Hannah will be the first female head coach in English (men's) football."

He also said the club had "no idea" just how much of an impact the announcement would have.

He added: "I reckon that means we’ve done a good thing, even though it was incidental (Hannah was the most qualified for the role at our club) - this media attention tells me just how big a barrier there has been on women coaching in the men’s game. "