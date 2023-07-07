Manchester United have announced the signing of Wales international Gemma Evans on a permanent deal.

With over 50 international caps, the experienced 26-year-old defender joins United after two seasons with Reading.

In a statement from Manchester United, Gemma said the signing was something she has "dreamt" about. She said: “It’s a massive honour to sign here. It’s something I’ve dreamt about. The ambition of the club is what brought me here.

Gemma has more than 50 international caps for Wales Credit: PA Images

"Seeing how well the girls did last year was amazing. It’s just an unbelievable feeling to be here now.

"The progression of the club is something I want to be onboard with and help build on the amazing foundations already here", she said.Marc Skinner, the head coach of Manchester United Women in the FA Women's Super League mentioned, “Gemma will bring a wealth of experience to our playing squad and offer even more versatility to our playing style."

"Her international credentials and WSL experience will help us, as we navigate multiple competitions. We are delighted to welcome Gemma into our Manchester United family", he added.

Manchester United secured a first ever Champions League qualification with a second-placed finish in the WSL last season, and were runners-up for the FA Cup.

Polly Bancroft, the head of women's football in Manchester United said: "Everyone at the football club would like to welcome Gemma to Manchester and wish her the very best of luck in our famous red shirt."