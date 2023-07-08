Parts of Wales face flood warnings as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for Flintshire and Wrexham, warning that "flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds."

The forecaster added that there was a possibility of "fast flowing or deep floodwater," which could cause a "danger to life."

The weather warning is in force from 9am until midnight on Saturday.Drivers have been warned that difficult driving conditions and some road closures are possible.