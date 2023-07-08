'Heavy' flooding across parts of Wrexham and Flintshire following thunderstorms

There has been disruption to travel and a number of road closures following "heavy" flooding across Wrexham and Flintshire.It comes after a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms was issued by the Met Office.

North Wales Police have warned motorists to avoid areas of "localised flooding".

Affected areas in Flintshire include Connah's Quay, Greenfield and Oakenholt.

Police advised on Saturday evening that Chester Road in Saltney was closed "for the foreseeable" due to "heavy" flooding and a tree blocking the road.

A number of roads in Wrexham have been flooded Credit: Nigel Williams

Meanwhile in Wrexham, Transport for Wales tweeted that s ervices on the Wrexham-Bidston line had been suspended on Saturday "due to flooding which dislodged some of the ballast."

A yellow weather warning remains in place across parts of north Wales until midnight on Saturday.