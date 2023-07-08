A 58-year-old Caerphilly man has died following a road traffic collision involving two motorcycles and a car.

The collision happened on the A468, near Bedwas, on Friday 8 July.

Emergency services attended the scene, including Gwent Police officers and personnel from the Wales Air Ambulance and Welsh Ambulance Service.

A 70-year-old man from the Caerphilly area was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and is receiving treatment.

Gwent Police has appealed for witnesses or those with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them – Particularly any motorists in the section between the Cedar Tree roundabout and Bedwas between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Friday 8 July.