Tributes have been paid to a "gentle and kind-hearted" father who died in a collision involving his motorbike and a car on Friday 7 July.

33-year-old Matthew Woodward, died in the incident on the A48 between Bonvilston and Cowbridge at around 4.25am. The driver of the car also died in the collision.

Matthew is survived by his three-year-old daughter Amelia and his fiancée Lauren Goodman.

Matthew and his daughter Amelia Credit: Media Wales

Oscar Jenkins, a close friend of Matthew, said he was riding his motorbike home following a lorry-driving shift.

He is said to have sold his car only a couple of weeks earlier following a sharp rise in the family's mortgage payments.

Mr Jenkins said. "Woody was the most gentle and kind-hearted person and that's not just me saying it as a good friend. He was very softly spoken and sensitive without a bad bone in his body. We'd known each other since the start of secondary school in Shrewsbury.

"He met Lauren at university in Swansea and she's got quite a big family in Barry so he moved down there and they had a child. But he was always the one who made that push to get together with our group of friends from Shrewsbury whenever possible.

Matthew with his fiancée Lauren. Credit: Media Wales

Four days before his death Matthew visited Mr Jenkins in Shrewsbury.

"It felt like an absolute blessing because it had been a while since I'd seen him.

"His fiancée had by pure chance arranged to have her eyebrows done in the area so he popped in to see us on Monday. It had been my birthday a couple of weeks before that and Woody hadn't been able to make it so he ordered a curry takeaway, brought four or five beers, and said: 'This is for missing your birthday.' We sat down and it was lovely.

"He was talking about the cost of living and how he was thinking of moving away from being a lorry driver and becoming a train driver. A week or two earlier he'd sold his BMW because the mortgage rates had gone up so much. Looking back it's so incredible that we had that opportunity to see him a final time."

Mr Jenkins said some of his favourite moments with Matthew came in charity soapbox races.

Matthew is said to have met fiancée Lauren whilst at university in Swansea. Credit: Media Wales

Matthew, was a former employee of the Rednal Karting track and is said to have loved motoring.

He helped Mr Jenkins, whose aunt died of brain cancer, design a pink go-kart out of plumbing insulation to look like a brain and used it to fundraise for Cancer Research in a series of races including Penarth Downhill Derby.

"It was the most ridiculous-looking go-kart but Woody was such an incredible driver that he managed to steer this thing and beat all these local engineering firms. They couldn't believe it.

"The last two years he won the Penarth race both times. He was such a gentle soul but when he got on a racetrack it was like he had an ultra-competitive alter ego. Racing was his absolute love. We raised about £2,500 in total over five races across the country."

Mr Jenkins has set up a Go-FundMe fundraiser to support the family with funeral costs, which has already seen £6,000 in donations.

South Wales Police says it is appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

A spokesman from the force has said: "If you can help, please contact us and quote reference: 2300225017."