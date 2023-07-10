A man and woman have been injured after a stabbing in Cardiff.

Police were called to a report of a man with a knife at Coedlan Y Trenshys in the Plasdwr area near Radyr at around 01.10am on Saturday 8 July.

A 36-year-old man is described as being in a stable condition in hospital and a 24-year-old woman has been discharged.

South Wales Police says those involved are known to each other.

Gareth Phillip Wood, 43 has been charged with assault and wounding and is due to appear at Cwmbran Magistrates Court.