Two people have been arrested following a protest at the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli at the weekend.

Officers initially attended the site on Saturday morning at the request of security staff and remained at the scene as the size of the demonstration grew.

The individuals were arrested on suspicion of obstructing police following an incident whereby protestors prevented the recovery of a vehicle blocking the entrance to the property. They have since been released on police bail.

Around 241 asylum seekers could be housed at the four-star hotel with the first families expected to arrive at the accommodation this week.Carmarthenshire County Council lost a bid on Friday for a High Court injunction to temporarily block the plans. The reasons why Deputy High Court Judge Mansfield KC refused to grant the injunction are expected to be given this afternoon.

It's thought Carmarthenshire Council could appeal that decision. Councillor Darren Price, Leader of Carmarthenshire Council said: "I have no regrets in bringing this case to court, as we owed this to the residents and businesses of Llanelli, the community of Ffwrnes and the staff at the Stradey Park Hotel to take every step possible.

"That having been said, the Council needs to consider fully the reasons given by the Judge on Monday and, in the context of its application for a permanent injunction, further comment on the litigation would not be appropriate at this stage.

“The Council remains of the view that the UK Government needs to review their policy on the use of hotels in accommodating asylum seekers. The current approach is obviously not working."

More than 51,000 asylum seekers are presently being accommodated in hotels "costing the UK taxpayer £6 million a day" - the Home Office said: "The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

"We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable.

"The Home Office is committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer."

Almost one hundred staff have lost their job at the Stradey Park Hotel with their contracts formally ending today. Carmarthenshire Council's employability team is organising a jobs fair to help them seek alternative employment.

Councillor Price added; “Through Communities for Work and Workways+ projects, the Council will help these individuals with job-seeking advice and guidance; along with employment support which includes training and updating of CV’s as required.

“Losing your job is distressing, let alone during a cost-of-living crisis, and so the Council’s HWB advisers will be on hand to advise those people who require financial support.”

