An eight-month-old baby who died after being hit by a car outside a hospital was in her pram when the collision happened, an inquest has heard.

Eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall was hit by a BMW along with another pedestrian outside Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, 21 June.

Mabli was transferred to Bristol Children’s Hospital for treatment but died in the early hours of 25 June.

The inquest at Pembrokeshire Coroners Court heard Mabli died of traumatic brain injuries following the collision.

Her family described her as a "beautiful" baby girl who brought "so much joy in her short life".

In a tribute following her death, her parents, Rob and Gwen Hall, said they are "absolutely heartbroken by the death of our beautiful baby girl Mabli."

They continued: “She was adored by us and her five siblings and brought us so much joy in her short life."

At an inquest opening on Tuesday, acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Paul Bennett said: “I extend my sincere condolences to Mabli’s parents and also to her grandparents who are here this morning.

“And to say how sorry I am that we have to meet in such difficult and tragic circumstances for you and the family.”

Mr Bennett adjourned the inquest until 25 January 2024 pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Coroner’s officer Pc Carrie Sheridan told the hearing: “Mabli had been in her pram at the time of the collision.

“She was taken to the Withybush emergency department before being transferred to Cardiff hospital and later transferred to Bristol Children’s Hospital.

“Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, life was sadly pronounced extinct by Dr Jerome at 1.25am on Sunday June 25 2023.

“The cause of death provided is that of severe traumatic brain injury.”

Dyfed-Powys Police previously said the driver of the BMW involved in the crash had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people injured in the crash were identified as a passenger in the car and another pedestrian. Both were later discharged from hospital.

Police have launched a full investigation and inquiries are ongoing.