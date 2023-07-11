By ITV Sharp End Producer - Kat Clementine

Communities in Wales will “start to die” unless businesses work with educators to ensure Welsh people have the skills needed to take up employment.The former Head of HR at a factory recently closed in the South Wales valleys voiced her concerns on ITV Cymru Wales’ Sharp End programme.Sian Franklin, who was made redundant from Tillery Valley Foods, said: “We’re now seeing the impact of Brexit in terms of raw material costs which had a massive increase on the financials of the business.“However, there were other factors that the community of Tillery Valley employees - including the middle and senior leadership teams weren’t aware of up until it was too late for the factory to be saved.”

Sian Franklin is calling for schools and colleges to play their part in boosting skills of the next generation.

There have been a number of high-profile job losses in Wales in recent months.The announcement in June of plans by medical manufacturer Zimmer Biomet to close its Bridgend plant could lead to 540 jobs being lost.When the 2Sisters chicken plant in Llangefni on Anglesey shut at the end of March, 700 workers were made redundant.And around 250 jobs were lost after the closure of Tillery Valley Foods, in Abertillery, which has been in administration since May.Ms Franklin, the ex-employee of Tillery Valley Foods added: "Businesses who come into this area need to work in close links with colleges, with schools, to provide the kids and families in this area with compelling futures.

Sian says that if factories continue to close "communities like this will start to die".

“Otherwise, in years to come, I truly believe that communities like this will start to die. They're already dying, we see the impacts still to this day."Latest figures show the unemployment rate in Wales has risen for a third month in a row - to 5% of all those over 16.It is the highest seen in Wales for more than five years.

Wales has a longstanding problem with communities reliant on a single big employer rather than having varied options, according to an academic.

Unemployment rate in Wales, the highest in the last five years. Credit: PA

Professor Gareth Davies, who specialises in regional economic development, said: “Unfortunately, I think with inflationary pressures and interest rates going up, it's challenge for companies to invest.

"These are all headwinds that are not going to push things in the other direction. So, companies will tend to consolidate.”

Rurality or lack of infrastructure is going to count against a lot of Welsh factories compared to factories in other parts of the UK, Prof Davies says, with "Brexit" and "the energy crisis" as obvious factors too.

Professor Gareth Davies talks to Sharp End presenter, Rob Osborne, about the challenges for companies to invest.

Why are there so many job vacancies?Professor Davies mentioned about the mismatch between skills that are available in the workforce and the gaps in the market.

He adds: “You see some growth sectors with a lot of shift towards new technologies which need skills geared towards productivity.“This is where you do see migration of some opportunities elsewhere but it’s being able to provide the skills that those sectors need.”Wales’ Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, says the country is going through a period of “real change”.He said: “We’re going to see some more disruption and change. Within that, there’ll be opportunities to grow as well.“We have seen a number of large employment sites close and that’s always difficult and disruptive.

Wales’ Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, says the country is going through a period of “real change”. Credit: PA

“We’ve managed to help and support most of those people to find new employment.

"I’m also deeply concerned about Zimmer Biomet and am directly engaging with the company, as are the trade union. In each of those we should be concerned about what is happening to the workers and the local community.”

Vaughan Gething says he is "deeply concerned" about Zimmer Biomet and he is "engaging with the company".

A Welsh Government spokesperson expressed his disappointment about the closure of Tillery Valley Foods.

He said: "We worked intensively with the local management team and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council to explore options for a management buyout. The Economy Minister met the team and the plant’s union several times to seek a resolution.“The tireless efforts of the local management buyout team helped to demonstrate that a viable business was a genuine prospect at the site.

"However, it is deeply regrettable that the leadership of the outgoing company did not provide the openness and transparency required to allow the time needed for a strong business plan to be developed.

"Over a period of months, we repeatedly sought information from the leadership of the outgoing business to help prevent this outcome and develop alternative options. Unfortunately, the information was not forthcoming in a clear and timely manner.“We continue to support the plant’s dedicated workforce to find new job opportunities. This includes support via Careers Wales and our ReAct programme, which offers tailored packages of support.”

Tillery Valley Foods, in Abertillery, went into administration in May. Credit: Google Maps

In response, Joubere, who ran the factory, said: “We strongly disagree with Welsh Government’s statement. We engaged with Welsh Government from October to December 2022 and gave full access to financial records and plans for the business to be met.

"With the response that "no support" would be forthcoming."We re-engaged with Welsh Gov during April and May 2023 prior to the business falling into administration, only to be led up the same series of blind alleys from which we finally chose to disengage and focus our efforts on alternative solutions as again there was no indication that support would be forthcoming.”

