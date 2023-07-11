Four people charged after protest at Llanelli hotel set to house asylum seekers

Four people have been charged following a protest at the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli at the weekend over the site being used as accommodation for asylum seekers.

Around 241 migrants are expected to arrive at the site this week.

Officers initially attended the four-star hotel on Sunday morning at the request of security staff and remained at the scene as the size of the demonstration grew.

Scott Samuel, aged 32, of Bryn Siriol, Llanelli, has been charged with public order and drug possession, Helen Thomas, aged 52, of Pentrepoeth Road, Llanelli, was charged with public order.

While Jade Elizabeth Morris, aged 36, of Cwmbach Road, Llanelli, and Scott Joshua Morris, aged 31, of Bres Road, Llanelli, have both been charged with obstructing police.

All four have been bailed to attend court at a later date.